The Dallas City Council approved locating the Dallas Wings' practice facility, along with four soccer fields and a trail, at a site on North Cockrell Road, just south of Interstate 30.

The Dallas City Council signaled strong support for growing the presence of women's professional sports in the city Wednesday, approving a proposal to locate a WNBA practice facility in far west Oak Cliff.

The facility, still in the $5.5 million design phase, will be located at 1200 N. Cockrell Hill Road, on nearly 200 acres of undeveloped land owned by the city's parks department.

The land for Joey Georgusis Park was donated by the family in 2007, two years after Joe Georgusis told council members he lost his son.

"I believe there can be no better use of the land than to honor our son’s memory," Georgusis said, joined by family members at City Hall.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thanked the Georgusis family for the donation of the land and said the vote symbolizes Dallas will support professional sports teams that commit to playing inside the city limits.

"We’re going to reward the entities that want to play the games in our town and not just wear the name," Johnson said. "We’re making deals with the Wings, we’re making deals with Trinity FC because they are willing to play the games in the city of Dallas.”

The council voted 12-2 to approve the location after more than two hours of debate.

Some of the discussion centered around concerns about the location being outside of downtown and an estimated $55 million to build the practice facility, soccer fields and trail.

"If you were able to build the training facility for $5 million at the park, I might feel very differently about this, but I don’t," Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said.

Councilman Paul Ridley and Mendelsohn voted against the proposal. District 2 Council Member Jesse Moreno was not present at the time of the vote.

The Wings will begin practicing in Dallas in 2026. Home games for the Wings, originally planned for downtown Dallas for the 2026 season, will likely start in 2027 instead, due to ongoing construction at the convention center.

Dallas Trinity FC owner Jim Neil said the USL Super League franchise is excited about the possibility of joining the Wings in future approved phases for the project.

"Dallas’ commitment to the Dallas Wings and Dallas Trinity FC will underscore the growing significance of women’s professional sports, and the commitment of the city to empowering women and women's sports," Neil said.