WNBA changes Finals, playoff format for 2025: What to know

Important changes are coming to the WNBA.

Ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx Thursday, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced some structural changes.

WNBA Commissioner Press Conference 🎙 https://t.co/jQMz8OuUKy — WNBA (@WNBA) October 10, 2024

The changes involve the league's playoff and Finals format, which will take effect in 2025.

Here's everything to know about what's to come next season:

Are the WNBA Finals a best-of-five or seven game series?

The 2024 Finals are a best-of-five game series. However, that will change to seven games in 2025, Engelbert announced.

That means one of the two competing teams will need to reach four wins first to win the trophy, just like it is in the NBA.

Why are the WNBA Finals changing to a seven-game series?

Engelbert described the reasoning to swap to a seven-game series as giving fans a format "they are accustomed to seeing in other sports."

What is the first-round format of the WNBA playoffs?

In 2024 and years prior, the first round of the playoffs was a best-of-three series with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 2. That will change in 2025, as the league will adopt a 1-1-1 format instead, giving each team an opportunity to host.

All four first-round series in 2024 were sweeps.

How many regular-season games are in the WNBA?

Additionally, the WNBA will increase its number of regular-season games from 40 to 44.

When is the WNBA draft lottery for 2025?

The lottery for the 2025 WNBA Draft will transpire on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. ET. The four participating teams are the Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky.

The Indiana Fever had the top pick this past draft, taking Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year after her record-setting season.