DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night.

Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber missed the game because of a sore right foot. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago win its second straight game. Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 16 points and the Bulls shot a season-high 63.5% from the floor in their biggest-offensive output of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for Dallas and Christian Wood added 21. They dropped their second game in two nights after winning three straight, allowing the most points in a game this season.

The Mavericks were pressed into a quick turnaround against the Bulls and their fatigue showed on both sides of the ball.

The Bulls lead 82-53 at the halftime, setting a team record for points in a first half. Chicago fell just short of its record of 86 points in either half, set in 1990 in a second frame against Phoenix.