Wingstop Scholar-Athlete For October: Ajitesh “A.J.” Narayan

At Leadership Prep School in Frisco, senior Ajitesh “A.J.” Narayan has a tremendous resume as a student, athlete and in the community, and credits his ability to accomplish so much to one thing in particular.

“Time management,” Narayan said. “It’s a very important skill. There’s just so little time and so many things to do that it really gets down to how good you are at managing your time.”

Ajitesh has managed a 4.0 GPA while also serving as a blood drive ambassador in Frisco, having collected 170 pints of blood – which has saved an estimated 510 lives.

“There has always been a lack of blood in the blood banks because only 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, and only 10% of that 38% do,” Narayan said.

And when he’s not studying or serving his community, A.J. is working on his golf game as a four-year member of the varsity team at Leadership Prep that has made the TCSAAL state tournament each year.

“It’s been an honor watching him on the course and in the classroom,” said Leadership Prep golf coach Ranie Jacks. “He is such a leader and is always wanting to help out and always putting 110 percent into everything he does.”

Putting in 110 percent, and a worthy recipient of the Wingstop Scholar-Athlete of the month award.

“Congratulations on that. We are so impressed with what you’ve done in the classroom, the golf course, and the activities you’ve been part of away from the classroom,” said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah. “It’s so great for Wingstop to partner with great kids and we look forward to what (Ajitesh) will do in the future.”

