Ranchview’s Iman Ghalibaf Named Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month

Ranchview high school’s Iman Ghalibaf has a strategy to stay productive as a high school senior during COVID-19.

“Remain positive, stay busy, I work out two to three times a day,” Ghalibaf said.

Proactivity is nothing new for Iman, a three-sport athlete at Ranchview who is also extremely active in her community. Partly because she created a school program to help athletes at Ranchview make a difference.

“We decided to make a club called Athletes with Hearts which is for athletes to do community service and get involved in the community,” Ghalibaf said. “It worked with athletes' schedules, so it was really convenient.”

Convenient because of her focused work ethic. Iman balanced her passion for community work with a 3.75 GPA and is also headed to play volleyball at Simpson College in Iowa in the fall, after leading Ranchview to one of the best volleyball seasons in program history.

“Ultimately, that’s what it’s about, how we affect the people around us,” said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah. “Someone like Iman, who has done fantastic things in her community, we love to celebrate. Wingstop loves to partner and are thankful we’re able to partner with fantastic students like Iman.”

Students like Iman, who are making a major difference and staying proactive, clearly deserving of the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the month award.