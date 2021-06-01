wings

Wings Snap 4-Game Losing Streak, Beat Sparks 79-69

Tyasha Harris #52 of the Dallas Wings shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June1, 2021 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyasha Harris scored a career-high 18 points, with four 3-pointers, and Kayla Thornton had 15 points and seven rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-69 on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points for Dallas (2-4). Moriah Jefferson had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Marina Mabrey added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Dallas outrebounded Los Angeles 41-24. The Wings also made 10 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws.

Dallas led 38-28 at halftime behind balanced scoring. Thornton scored nine points, and Mabrey, Jefferson and Ogunbowale added eight points apiece.

Kristi Toliver scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, for Los Angeles (2-3), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Te'a Cooper added 12 points, and Amanda Zahui B scored 10.

Los Angeles star Nneka Ogwumike sat out for much of the fourth, with her left knee wrapped, after a fall early in the quarter. Ogwumike finished with 10 points in 25 minutes.

