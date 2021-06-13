Wilson Scores 28, Leads Aces Over Wings 85-78

A'ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-78 on Sunday.

Wilson made 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Liz Cambage added 14 points and Kelsey Plum scored 13 for the Aces (8-3), who won their third straight and sixth of their last seven.

Satou Sabally made a pair of free throws with 2:28 left to cut the deficit to 77-75 for the Wings (5-6). Wilson converted a three-point play on the Aces' next possession and Cambage made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 85-75 with 1:23 left.

Sabally led Dallas with a season-high 24 points. Isabelle Harrison added 13 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 11 and Marina Mabrey 10.