Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson in boxing legend's return to ring

The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer defeating the 58-year-old boxing legend by unanimous decision.

By Eric Mullin

Iron Mike didn't have enough in the tank.

The 58-year-old boxing legend lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision in his return to the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

The fight was scored by the judges 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in favor of Paul.

While the professionally sanctioned heavyweight bout went the full eight rounds, it certainly won't go down as an instant classic. Tyson landed just 18 of his 97 total punches, according to Compubox, while Paul connected on 78 of 278 punches.

Boos began to rain down inside the venue, where a crowd of over 70,000 was expected, late in the match as Tyson threw fewer than 10 punches in each of the final three rounds. Many watching from home on Netflix, meanwhile, took to social media to voice their displeasure with the quality of both the stream and the main event.

