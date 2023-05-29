Who is playing in the 2023 NBA Finals and when does it start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA Finals is set, and it features a historic matchup.

For just the second time in NBA history, a No. 8 seed will play for the championship. The eighth-seeded Miami Heat continued their unbelievable playoff run by knocking off the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat entered the Play-In Tournament as the No. 7 seed following a 44-38 regular season. They lost to the No. 8 Hawks and then needed a late rally to beat the No. 10 Chicago Bulls and clinch a playoff berth.

But since nearly having their season ended, Miami has looked like a completely different team. They knocked off the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in five games before dispatching the No. 5 New York Knicks in six. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat nearly became the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 playoff series lead before coming up with a Game 7 win in Boston.

If Jimmy Butler and Co. want to become the first No. 8 seed to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they’ll need to take down another No. 1 seed. The Denver Nuggets are in the Finals for the first time in NBA history after completing a sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

A historic postseason from two-time MVP Nikola Jokic powered Denver past the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in five games and by the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in six. Jokic and Co. then rolled past LeBron James and the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in four games.

So, will it be a first title for Denver or the first for a No. 8 seed? Here’s what to know about the matchup.

Who has home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Nuggets have home-court advantage in the Finals due to their superior regular-season record.

What is the NBA Finals format?

The Finals follows the same 2-2-1-1-1 format as the rest of the postseason, with the higher seed having home court in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

When does the 2023 NBA Finals start?

Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets is set for Thursday, June 1.

What is the 2023 NBA Finals schedule?

Here’s a look at the full Finals schedule, with all games airing on ABC:

Game 1: Heat at Nuggets – Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET

How many NBA Finals appearances do the Denver Nuggets have?

This is Denver’s first NBA Finals appearance.

How many NBA Finals appearances do the Miami Heat have?

This is Miami’s seventh Finals appearance and the first since 2020.

How many NBA titles have the Denver Nuggets won?

The Nuggets have never won an NBA championship.

How many NBA titles have the Miami Heat won?

The Heat boast a 3-3 record in the Finals, winning in 2006, 2012 and 2013.