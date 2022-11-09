Who is Gregg Berhalter? What to know about USMNT's manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Gregg Berhalter’s time is now.

Berhalter, the manager of the United States men’s national soccer team, on Wednesday announced the 26-man squad that will go to Qatar to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It’s a pivotal moment for both Berhalter and the USMNT after the country failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, and now they are back on the world’s grandest stage.

The U.S. will be competing in a tricky Group B that includes England, Wales and Iran, and all eyes are on Berhalter and Co. to advance to the knockout stage.

Here’s everything to know about Berhalter:

Where is Gregg Berhalter from?

Berhalter was born in Englewood, N.J.

How old is Gregg Berhalter?

Berhalter’s birthday is Aug. 1, 1973. He is 49 years old.

Where did Gregg Berhalter attend college?

Berhalter was a Tar Heel. He attended the University of North Carolina from 1991-94.

Did Gregg Berhalter play professional soccer?

Yes, Berhalter has over 10 years of experience playing soccer at both the club and international levels. Here’s a look at his teams throughout the years (appearances listed in parentheses):

Clubs

1994-1996: Zwolle (37)

1996-1998: Sparta Rotterdam (10)

1998-2000: Cambuur Leeuwarden (56)

2001-2002: Crystal Palace (19)

2002-2006: Energie Cottbus (111)

2006-2009: 1860 Munich (73)

2009-2011: LA Galaxy (52)

USMNT

1993: United States U20 (4)

1994-2006: USMNT (44)

What position did Gregg Berhalter play?

At 6-foot-1, Berhalter primarily lined up as a center-back. He scored 22 goals in 358 total league appearances throughout his career. He did not score any goals with the USMNT.

Which teams has Gregg Berhalter managed?

Berhalter has been coaching since 2011. Here’s a look at his roles after retiring from LA Galaxy:

2011: LA Galaxy (assistant)

2011-2013: Hammarby IF (manager)

2013-2018: Columbus Crew SC (manager)

2018-present: USMNT (manager)

What is Gregg Berhalter’s record with the USMNT?

Berhalter has a 36-10-10 win-draw-loss record with the USMNT since 2018, with a win percentage of 64.29%. The U.S. has scored 114 times and conceded 36 times, a goal differential of +78.

Did Gregg Berhalter play in a World Cup?

This will be Berhalter’s first time roaming the touchline at a World Cup, but he has experience as a player. In the 2002 World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, he stepped in to replace the injured Jeff Agoos and started the team’s last two games. In 2006 in Germany, he replaced the injured Cory Gibbs on the roster and was an unused substitute in all three games as the U.S. went 0-1-2 in group play.

What is Gregg Berhalter’s salary?

In the United States Soccer Federation’s tax filing released earlier this year, Berhalter’s salary was the highest in the organization as he earned nearly $1.3 million.