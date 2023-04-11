Who is Connor Bedard? Get to know the hockey phenom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard is getting ready to set his sights on the NHL.

Bedard's junior ice hockey career came to a close on Monday when the Regina Pats fell to the Saskatoon Blades in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Despite the disappointing result, Bedard is expected to have a bright future ahead in the professional league.

But ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, who exactly is Bedard? Here is what you need to know:

Who is Connor Bedard?

Connor Bedard is a Canadian junior ice hockey center and captain of the Regina Pats -- part of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

He was drafted by the Pats in the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and went on to become the league's top rookie in his first season.

How old is Connor Bedard?

Connor Bedard is 17 years old and will turn 18 on July 17.

Where is Connor Bedard from?

Connor Bedard was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When is Connor Bedard eligible for the NHL Entry Draft?

Connor Bedard will be eligible for the 2023 NFL Entry Draft and is expected to be picked first overall.

The draft will be held on June 28 in Nashville.

Do the Blackhawks have a first round pick in the 2023 Draft?

The Blackhawks have 11 draft picks in the 2023 draft which include two first round picks, four second round picks and two third round picks.

What are some of Connor Bedard's biggest accomplishments?

Connor Bedard was a gold medalist of the 2023 and 2023 World Junipr Championships representing Canada.

In 2021, he played for the Canada men's national under-18 ice hockey team and won a gold medal, as well.