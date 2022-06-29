Who are the youngest, oldest head coaches in the NBA? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There is plenty of variety among the 30 NBA head coaches. They bring an array of philosophies, strategies and backgrounds to their respective teams, but there is another glaring difference between coaches across the league: age.

Some coaches are younger than the players they are coaching against. Others have been alive almost as long as the league itself.

In the latest coaching cycle, franchises went in different directions as far as age and experience. The Utah Jazz decided to go younger, the Charlotte Hornets went with an experienced rehire and the Los Angeles Lakers brought in one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in the league to take their head job.

With all 30 NBA head coaching positions filled, let’s look at the broad age gap:

Who is the youngest NBA head coach?

Will Hardy is currently the newest and youngest head coach in the league.

The former San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics assistant took the head job with the Utah Jazz, replacing Quin Snyder. At 34 years old, Hardy moved past 36-year-old Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the title of youngest coach.

Here’s where Hardy and Daigneault compare to the other youngest coaches in the NBA, listed by age as of publish time:

Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: 34 years old Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: 36 years old Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: 37 years old Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: 40 years old J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers: 43 years old

Who is the oldest NBA head coach?

Hardy was in grade school when Gregg Popovich, his former boss, started coaching in San Antonio.

The 73-year-old is far and away the oldest and most experienced NBA head coach. Popovich named himself as head coach of the Spurs in 1996 and has since piled up the most head coaching wins in league history.

There’s almost a 10-year dropoff between Popovich and the next-oldest active coach: