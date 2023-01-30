Where Jalen Hurts ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as a backup to Carson Wentz. Just a few years later, he's set to start in a Super Bowl.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their magical season with a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The victory clinched Philadelphia's second Super Bowl berth in six seasons.

Hurts wasn't viewed as the Eagles' definitive franchise quarterback when the 2022 campaign began. But the 2020 second-round pick has certainly earned that title with an MVP-caliber season, posting an unbelievable 16-1 record in the games he's started -- including the postseason.

Now, Hurts will attempt to capture a different title in the Lombardi Trophy, and he'll be making some history in the process.

Who is the youngest NFL quarterback to start a Super Bowl?

Hurts will become one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever start in a Super Bowl. At 24 years, six months and five days old, Hurts will be the seventh-youngest QB to start in the Big Game and one of six to do so at age 24.

Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger are the only quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl at age 23. Marino is officially the youngest signal caller to start in a Super Bowl. At 23 years, fourth months and five days old, Marino and the Miami Dolphins fell to the 49ers in Super Bowl 19.

Here's a full look at the youngest quarterbacks to make a Super Bowl start:

1. Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 19: 23 years, four months, five days

2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years, 11 months, three days

3. David Woodley, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 17: 24 years, three months, five days

4. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl 53: 24 years, three months, 20 days

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years, four months, 16 days

6. Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years, six months

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 57: 24 years, six months, five days

8. Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 31: 24 years, 11 months, 12 days

Who is the youngest NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

Should Hurts lead the Eagles to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, he would be the fourth-youngest starting QB to win the Lombardi Trophy and just the third to do so at age 24.

Roethlisberger is the only QB to win a Super Bowl at age 23. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40 to make Big Ben the youngest championship-winning quarterback.

Here's a look at the youngest starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl:

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years, 11 months, three days

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years, four months, 16 days

3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years, six months

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48: 25 years, two months, four days