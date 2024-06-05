Dallas Mavericks

Who are the 12 officials for NBA Finals between Celtics, Mavericks?

Game 1 is Thursday and Game 2 is Sunday; the first two games of the best-of-seven series are in Boston

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, Marc Davis and James Capers were among the 12 game officials chosen to work the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA announced the selection on Tuesday, two days before Game 1 in Boston.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Also selected were Zach Zarba, John Goble, David Guthrie, Bill Kennedy, Josh Tiven, Courtney Kirkland, James Williams and Kevin Scott.

“Each of these 12 officials have shown excellent skills, focus and commitment throughout the season and in the previous playoff rounds,” said Byron Spruell, NBA President, League Operations. “Congratulations to this group for earning the right to work on the game’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The NBA Referee Operations management team selected the officials based on their performance throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs. Officials were evaluated after each round to determine advancement in this year’s postseason.

Foster has officiated 24 NBA Finals games, followed by Davis with 20, and Brothers at 16.

Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor were assigned alternate officials for the championship round.

Individual game assignments are posted on the morning of each game.

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Boston Celtics 4 hours ago

NBA Finals media day: Best bites from Celtics, Mavs ahead of Game 1

Dallas Mavericks 15 hours ago

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving signs his father to shoe deal, report says

Dallas Mavericks 21 hours ago

AAC to host watch parties for Mavs, Celtics NBA Finals games

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksNBABoston Celtics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us