Who Are the Early Favorites for NFL Rookie of the Year Awards?

Eagles' Jalen Carter among favorites for NFL Rookie of the Year

The 2023 NFL Draft may have just concluded, but it’s not too early to examine the Rookie of the Year odds for the upcoming season.

Quarterbacks were the name of the game throughout the first round, and, unsurprisingly, players like Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) will be in the conversation. But certain skill players will look to compete for the award as well, following New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

The defensive side is just as competitive, with defensive lineman and secondary personnel nearing the top of the odds list early on. Will Anderson Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) and Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) were among the top defensive selections in the draft and will command plenty of attention. Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won the award in 2022.

So, which offensive and defensive players are favored to win Rookie of the Year for the 2023 NFL regular season? Here’s an early look:

Who is favored to win 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Young and Stroud may have been No. 1 and 2 in the draft, but that’s not the case in the odds list, as a running back is favored to win on the offensive side.

Here are the current top 10 players favored to win, with betting odds provided by NBC’s betting partner, PointsBet:

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: +275

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: +450

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: +700

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: +700

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: +750

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: +1200

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings: +1500

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers : +2000

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens: +2000

QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans: +2500

Who is favored to win 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Anderson was the first defensive player off the board in the draft at No. 3 overall, and he retains that spot in an early look at the odds for the opposite side of the ball. But three other players come before Witherspoon, who was the No. 5 overall pick by Seattle.

Here are the current top 10 players favored to win it:

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Arizona Cardinals: +350

DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles : +550

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders: +750

DB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots : +1200

DB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks: +1200

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers: +1400

DB Brian Branch, Detroit Lions: +1600

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders: +1600

LB Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions: +1600

DB Deonte Banks, New York Giants :

