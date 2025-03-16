Blackmon scores 1st goal since 2023, Whitecaps beat Dallas

Tristan Blackmon scored a goal in the 51st minutes and Vancouver didn't allow a shot on goal as the Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night for their fourth win in a row.

Vancouver (4-0-0) is just the seventh team in MLS history to win each of its first four games.

Blackmon scored his first goal since a 2-1 win over Toronto on Sept. 16, 2023. Pedro Vite rolled a corner kick to the near corner of the area, where J.C. Ngando played an arcing ball-in to the back post and Blackmon slammed home a header.

Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.

Dallas (1-2-1), which had a 1-0 lead over Chicago last time out but conceded three goals in the final 10 minutes of a 3-1 loss to to the Fire, has lost back-to-back games.

FCD has won just once (five losses, five ties) in its last 11 meetings with the Whitecaps.