FC Dallas

Blackmon scores 1st goal since 2023, Whitecaps beat Dallas

By The Associated Press

Mar 15, 2025; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas midfielder Ramiro (17) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal (59) battle for control of the ball during the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tristan Blackmon scored a goal in the 51st minutes and Vancouver didn't allow a shot on goal as the Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night for their fourth win in a row.

Vancouver (4-0-0) is just the seventh team in MLS history to win each of its first four games.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Blackmon scored his first goal since a 2-1 win over Toronto on Sept. 16, 2023. Pedro Vite rolled a corner kick to the near corner of the area, where J.C. Ngando played an arcing ball-in to the back post and Blackmon slammed home a header.

Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dallas (1-2-1), which had a 1-0 lead over Chicago last time out but conceded three goals in the final 10 minutes of a 3-1 loss to to the Fire, has lost back-to-back games.

FCD has won just once (five losses, five ties) in its last 11 meetings with the Whitecaps.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FC Dallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us