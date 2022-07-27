Which NFL stadium is the smallest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.

The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.

Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.

To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.

And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.

Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.

Name Capacity Location Team(s) Opened Soldier Field 61,500 Chicago, IL Chicago Bears 1924 State Farm Stadium 63,400 Glendale, AZ Arizona Cardinals 2006 Ford Field 65,000 Detroit, MI Detroit Lions 2002 Allegiant Stadium 65,000 Paradise, NV Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Hard Rock Stadium 65,326 Miami Gardens, FL Miami Dolphins 1987 Paul Brown Stadium 65,515 Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati Bengals 2000 Raymond James Stadium 65,890 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1998 U.S. Bank Stadium 66,655 Minneapolis, MN Minnesota Vikings 2016 Gillette Stadium 66,829 Foxborough, MA New England Patriots 2002 Lucas Oil Stadium 67,000 Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis Colts 2008 FirstEnergy Stadium 67,895 Cleveland, PH Cleveland Browns 1999 Acrisure Stadium 68,400 Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Steelers 2001 Levi's Stadium 68,500 Santa Clara, CA San Francisco 49ers 2014 Lumen Field 69,000 Seattle, WA Seattle Seahawks 2002 TIAA Bank Field 69,132 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Jaguars 1995 Nissan Stadium 69,143 Nashville, TN Tennessee Titans 1999 Lincoln Financial Field 69,596 Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia Eagles 2003 SoFi Stadium 70,000 Inglewood, CA Los Angeles Rams/Chargers 2020 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Falcons 2017 M&T Bank Stadium 71,008 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Ravens 1998 Highmark Stadium 71,608 Orchard Park, NY Buffalo Bills 1973 NRG Stadium 72,220 Houston, TX Houston Texans 2002 Caesars Superdome 73,208 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Saints 1975 Bank of America Stadium 75,523 Charlotte, NC Carolina Panthers 1996 Empower Field at Mile High 76,125 Denver, CO Denver Broncos 2001 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Chiefs 1972 AT&T Stadium 80,000 Arlington, TX Dallas Cowboys 2009 Lambeau Field 81,441 Green Bay, WI Green Bay Packers 1957 FedExField 82,000 Landover, MD Washington Commanders 1997 MetLife Stadium 82,500 East Rutherford, NJ New York Giants/Jets 2010

It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.