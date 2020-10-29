Dallas

‘When You Look Good, You Play Good': Dallas ISD Trustee Surprises Football Team With New Shoes Ahead of Game

Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson saw a need and stepped up to make sure that need was met and his presentation to a local high school football Thursday was well-timed

By Candace Sweat

Candace Sweat/NBC 5 News

One thing is certain about the Roosevelt High School football team. They know who they are and what they’re capable of.

“We have a competitive culture, a competitive nature,” said senior Bruce Hanks. “I said it there. We’re competitive.”

Thursday, at just the right time, their confidence was reaffirmed.

“By this program and the coaches, trustees and alumni giving us that support, it gives us another edge,” said Hanks.

Dallas Independent School District Trustee Maxie Johnson says he wants students in his district to know he has their back.

“I live in this community and I was raised in this community,” said Johnson. “My mom and my brothers graduated from Roosevelt High.”

So, when he noticed at football game their cleats weren’t in the best shape, he said something had to be done.

“I got with the Dallas ISD administration and said ‘Hey this is what we need over here in my community. Either you’re going to do it or I’m going to do it.’ So, we worked together and got them some new cleats,” said Johnson.

Hours before Thursday night’s game, Johnson presented the shoes to the team. 35 boxes containing new pairs of cleats.

“When you look good, you play good. Especially when you know people care about you. You got your family members in the audience. You got your community members supporting you,” said Johnson. “I’m going to be right that on the sidelines cheering them on.”

Johnson said COVID-19 hit many parents hard in his community. It’s about more than the shoes. He says it’s about tirelessly shining a light on the needs of students in his district.

