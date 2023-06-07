When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals? Here's how to watch, stream Nuggets vs. Heat

The NBA Finals is still a toss-up.

Through two games, the series is even at 1-1 with both the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat winning a game at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Denver dominated in Game 1, cruising to a 104-93 victory thanks to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's brilliance and Miami's poor shooting. The Heat flipped the script in Game 2 though, racing back in the fourth quarter to steal a 111-108 win.

Here's all the info you need to know for Wednesday's Game 3 as the series shifts to South Beach:

What time is Game 3 NBA Finals tonight?

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

What channel is the NBA Finals on tonight?

Wednesday's game -- and all NBA Finals games -- will air live on ABC.

How do I stream the NBA Finals?

The Nuggets-Heat game is available to stream online through ESPN and in the ESPN app.

Is the NBA Finals four out of seven?

Yes. The NBA Finals is the same as every other round in the playoffs, with a best-of-seven series determining the winner.

How does a seven-game series work?

It's pretty simple -- the first team to win four times wins the series.

The higher seed has home-court advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2 before returning home for potential Games 5 and 6. The lower seed is at home for Games 3 and 4, and then again for Game 6 if necessary.

Why is the NBA Finals three days apart?

The NBA gives teams extra rest during the Finals compared to other playoff rounds.

The easiest explanation is that the league wants its best product on the floor when the most people are watching. If the players have ample rest and preparation, there are higher odds of a competitive and exciting game. It also gives coaching more time to game plan and media more time to talk about the series.

Additionally, the NBA and NHL do not want their biggest games to be played on the same night. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals are never played simultaneously, so that is another reason for the extended break between games.

Who is favored to win Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

Even on the road after losing, the Nuggets are still favored to win Game 3 against the Heat. It's a narrow spread, with Denver as the 2.5-point betting favorite over Miami.

Here's the full odds, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Denver -2.5, Miami +2.5

Over/under: 214.5

Moneyline: Denver -145, Miami +120

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.