Kansas City isn’t ready.

This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”

The chant follows the Floridian football team wherever it goes, as spectators saw during this past weekend’s wild card showdown which featured a 27-point Jags comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before the Jags fly to Arrowhead Stadium to face their next opponent, let’s see what we’re getting into. Here’s a little insight into the “Duval” chant, including where it originated and why it is Jacksonville’s moniker:

What does “Duval” mean?

It’s pretty simple actually. The reason the term “Duval” was adopted by the Jags fans is because a majority of Jacksonville is in Duval County, a county in northeastern Florida.

Why do the Jaguars fans shout “Duval” in chants?

Fans have mastered the chant as a rallying cry to support the franchise.

How do fans use the term “Duval” in chants?

When posting on social media, fans usually extend the word with several U’s in the hashtag, resembling something like “#DUUUVAL” or “#DTWD,” which stands for “Duval ‘Til We Die.”

At games, the Jaguars follow the same tradition before every kickoff at TIAA Bank Field, where a notable local person yells the first “Duval” of the game. This trend started in 2018 and has continued ever since. Jaguars legend John Henderson let out the first chant of this year’s NFL Playoffs at Jacksonville’s Wild Card game against the Chargers Saturday night.

When did the “Duval” chant begin?

It’s hard to say. One of the founding members of Jaguars fan club Bold City Brigade, John Caputo, believes the chant sparked in the mid-2000s by former players Mike Peterson and Paul Spicer. Others believe the chant started with DJ Easy E, a local DJ for V 101.5 and 93.3 The Beat.

The chant became popularized in 2013 when Jacksonville fans voted through Twitter to be called “Duval.”

When are the Jaguars playing next?

The Jags will battle the Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.