What's the NBA Playoff Record for Rebounds in a Game?

Another game, another mind-blowing stat line for Nikola Jokic.

The two-time MVP powered the Denver Nuggets to a 132-126 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic tallied his 12th career playoff triple-double, leading the Nuggets in points (34), rebounds (21) and assists (14) while shooting an efficient 12-for-17 overall. It was his fourth career playoff game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the most of any player in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Joker was just a handful of rebounds away from making postseason history as well.

What's the NBA playoff rebound record?

Jokic came up five boards shy of tying the single-game postseason record.

Three players have tallied a record 26 rebounds in a playoff game. Hakeem Olajuwon was the first to do so in 1988, followed by Dwight Howard in 2015 and Bismack Biyombo in 2016.

There have now been 95 playoff performances of 21 rebounds or more. Jokic's playoff career high came in 2020 when he pulled down 22 boards.

Who has the most triple-doubles in NBA playoff history?

Jokic has pulled into a tie with Russell Westbrook for the third-most triple-doubles in postseason history with 12. But he faces a long climb to second place.

LeBron James owns the second-most playoff triple-doubles with 28, and he finished just one assist shy of No. 29 in Game 1 against Denver. James is just two triple-doubles away from tying Magic Johnson for the most in playoff history at 30.