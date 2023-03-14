World Baseball Classic records for most runs, biggest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The World Baseball Classic is home to some competitive baseball and electric atmospheres, but there’s still room for global beatdowns.

Certain countries are no match for the likes of the United States, Dominican Republic, Japan and other powerhouses, and that has shown on the scoreboard over five editions of the World Baseball Classic. The 2023 tournament features 20 teams, the most ever, and the expanded field has already opened the door for more lopsided matchups.

Here is a look at the World Baseball Classic records for runs scored in a game and biggest margin of victory.

What is the record for runs in a game at the World Baseball Classic?

South Korea scored a record-breaking 22 runs on Monday – and the team only needed five innings to do it.

After plating two runs in each of the first two innings of its Pool B contest against China, South Korea’s offense erupted for an eight-run third. The team followed that up with six runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

The World Baseball Classic’s mercy rule puts an end to games where a team is either leading by 15-plus runs after five innings or 10-plus runs after seven innings. Trailing 22-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, China was unable to get any more runs across, putting an end to the game.

South Korea’s 22 runs blew the doors off the prior World Baseball Classic record. Japan scored 18 in a 2006 win over China and Canada matched that number with a win over Great Britain on Sunday.

What was the biggest win in World Baseball Classic history?

South Korea’s 20-run record is the largest in World Baseball Classic history. Team USA held the record for 17 years for its 17-0 win over South Africa in the inaugural 2006 tournament.

In all, there have been four victories of 15 or more runs at the World Baseball Classic. Japan had an 18-2 win over China in 2006 and Mexico earned a 16-1 win over Australia in 2009.