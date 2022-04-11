What to Expect During Texas Rangers' Opening Day at Globe Life Field Monday

After going 1-3 in the opening three-game set vs Toronto over the weekend the Texas Rangers will take the field at home Monday for the first time in the abbreviated 2022 season. But first, there's the usual fanfare with Opening Day -- check out the schedule below.

The Rangers are hosting the Colorado Rockies Monday for Opening Day. The first pitch is at 3:07 p.m. The Rangers will cap off a two-game opening series with the National League team on Tuesday night. They'll take Wednesday off before hosting the Los Angeles Angels for four games starting Thursday night.

The Rangers are celebrating their 50th season in Arlington this year and the team will recognize the anniversary throughout the season by wearing a special patch, playing some dates in throwback uniforms, and by providing fans with a number of promotional giveaways.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In their 50 years, the Rangers are 25-25 on Opening Day, having lost four of the last five and six of the last eight including a 6-2 defeat to the Blue Jays last year. This is the second time in three years at Globe Life Field that Colorado has been the opening day opponent. The Rangers defeated the Rockies, 1-0 in the first regular-season game ever in this park on July 24, 2020.

SCHEDULE FOR OPENING DAY 2022

9:30 a.m. -- Lot R media parking opens

10 a.m. -- Southwest media gate and credentials window opens

12:10 p.m. -- 1:10 p.m. -- Texas Rangers batting practice

1:10 p.m. -- 2 p.m. -- Colorado Rockies batting practice

2:36 p.m. -- Texas, Our Texas performed by Joel LaGrone

2:38 p.m. -- Texas Toss by Victor and Parker Vandergriff to Tom Grieve. Victor is the son and Parker is the grandson of the late Tom Vandergriff, who was responsible for bringing the Rangers to Texas.

2:41 p.m. -- Colorado Rockies introductions

2:47 p.m. -- Texas Rangers introductions

2:56 p.m. -- National Anthem performed by Vanessa Vandergriff Watters, Valerie Vandergriff Kelton, and Katharine Vandergriff Rice. Vanessa Vandergriff was a student at Arlington High School when she sang The Star-Spangled Banner for the Rangers' first game at Arlington Stadium on April 21, 1972. Vanessa and Valerie are the daughters of Tom Vandergriff. Katharine is his granddaughter.

3 p.m. -- Ceremonial First Pitch by Orion Jean, a sixth-grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield, and Time Magazine's 2021 Kid of the Year to Ivan Rodriguez

3:07 p.m. -- First pitch, Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

Tickets for Opening Day remain and can be bought at the Globe Life Field box office and online at texasrangers.com.