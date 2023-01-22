What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round.

Now, it’s time to find out their opponents.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday.

First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. The game will be a rematch of the Week 17 contest that was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Both teams avoided upsets against divisional rivals in the wild card round, with the Bengals squeaking past the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills holding on to beat the Miami Dolphins. Cincinnati is looking to make a second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, while Buffalo is seeking its second title game appearance in three years.

The action will then shift cross-country to the Bay Area, where the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. After dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys are on the brink of their first NFC Championship game since 1995. But to end that drought, they’ll need to beat a team that hasn’t lost since Oct. 23.

The 49ers rallied past the rival Seattle Seahawks for an 11th straight victory. Rookie Brock Purdy improved to 6-0, and a seventh win on Sunday would send San Francisco to a third title game in four years. The 49ers beat the Cowboys in the wild card round en route to last year’s NFC Championship Game.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

