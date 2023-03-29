West Dallas Gifted New Basketball Court by NCAA Women's Final Four

For years, Larry Fite and some of his neighborhood friends united to petition to the city of Dallas to have a basketball court installed outside of the Nash-Davis Recreation Center.

“We didn't have nowhere to work out,” Fite said. “So, we wanted to fight to get this court here so we can work out here on the weekends, get some extra work in.”

Even after years of waiting, Fite and about 40 other kids never gave up hope.

“We had a big slowdown because of the pandemic,” Omar Narvaez, City of Dallas, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem said. “Once we learned Dallas was getting the Final Four, we started working with them for the Legacy Court program, and here we are."

On Wednesday afternoon, the dream of a new basketball court became reality.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Women's Final Four Legacy Court. Each year, the NCAA chooses a neighborhood in the host cities of the Men’s and Women’s Final Four as a thank-you and to foster sportsmanship.

“What's so amazing about our organization and all our championships, is we try to find a community prospect to give back," Amy Reis, Director of NCAA Women's Basketball said.

"These are the communities that support all of our member institutions. We have so many schools in the nation and even here in Dallas: Divisions 1, 2 and 3. And we couldn't be more proud to do that, especially today with the youth. There is nothing better than these young people here today on the court."

The court's bright blue weatherproof tile will ensure it lasts for years to come.

"The surface used on today’s NCAA court is PowerGame Plus. PowerGame Plus™️ is the best outdoor suspended sports flooring," the owner of the floorings said in a written statement.

"Organizations, professional athletes, families, and city municipalities choose Sport Court for the safety it provides and the versatility it has with multiple games and sports. NexCourt has installed thousands of courts in North Texas and has been a proud supporter of North Texas communities for 33 years."

Now, this is where Fite along with many of his friends will practice their favorite sport in hopes of one day playing in bigger leagues like the NCAA.

“A lot of kids around here love basketball,” Fite said. “I think this will keep them out of trouble, and they'll come up here and get some work in and stuff like that.”

Celebrations ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four continue Wednesday evening to highlight the career accomplishments and civic involvement of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and community leaders.

The NCAA Legends and Legacy Award Celebration will honor living legends who have committed their time, resources, and influence to improve and invest in their local communities.

This year’s honorees include:

Opal Lee, Retired Activist and Counselor, "Grandmother of Juneteenth"

Nancy Lieberman, President/CEO of Nancy Lieberman Charities

Nick Marino, Jr., Chief Hunger Officer, Tango Charities

Byron Sanders, CEO, Big Thought

Acheil Tac, Founder, Athlete's Advocate

On Thursday, the PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center will host the Party on the Plaza to celebrate the Women's Final Four team. The free outdoor pre-game event will feature food and beverage, merchandise sales, music, games, photo opportunities and much more. Party on the Plaza will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.