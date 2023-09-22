‘We're not finished yet,' Dallas Wings head coach ahead of historic season finale run

The Dallas Wings have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The Wings started the season with basically a blank slate: A brand new coach and just three returning players.

Just 10 months into her first head coaching job in the WNBA, Latricia Trammell is living her dream.



“Shoulda, coulda, woulda is not in my vocabulary so I knew I was going to do everything that I could to help this team be successful,” said Trammell.

An Oklahoma native, Trammell has coached at almost every level during her 30-year career, a career that came full circle this season when she reunited with the Denton Ryan High School team she coached more than 20 years ago.

“Had the entire team here from those days at one of our games so it was really incredible to have them here,” said Trammell.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, legend Dirk Nowitzki and former player, now vice president of Dallas Mavericks basketball operations Michael Finley sat courtside to witness the Wings make history Tuesday night when they won their first playoff series since moving to Dallas in 2016.

(left to right) Dallas Mavericks Vice President of Basketball Operations Michael Finley, Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd at the Dallas Wings game Sept. 19, 2023.

“They have a connection, you can see it, you can feel it and they're playing for one another and for the bigger picture,” said Trammell.

Trammell credits her late parents for much of her success.

“Biggest fans,” she said. “They would move whatever state I coached.”

Every game, she says she writes their names and the name of her late brother on the notebook she carries courtside.

She says she feels her family with her on this journey, especially the night the team earned its first series win.

“The last game when I knew that we were going to win and make it to the semifinals, definitely talked to them on the sideline,” said Trammell, tearful.

Trammell has won over fans with her rugged and relatable personality.

“To be able to coach players hard you've got to get to know them, you've got to know how you can coach each individual player and I just feel like I’ve done that,” she explained.

The Wings face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for game one in a best-of-five series.

The winner advances to the WNBA finals.



"I’m grateful for what we’ve accomplished so far but we’re not finished yet," said Trammell.