‘We Can Be Better’: Cowboys Issue 1st Response to Recent Social Injustice

The Cowboys issued their first public response to the coordinated protests taking place around the country in the form of a video.

The two-minute piece was released on the club’s website around noon Friday. It begins with the sounds of police sirens and chants of “I can’t breathe’’ growing louder in the background as the club flashes up its initial statement, line by line:



“Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness.



“Racism and hatred have to stop.



“We have to come together to change the system.’’



Dallas Cowboys, June 04, 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing.



The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts. pic.twitter.com/0yofZ6Vz9O — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 5, 2020

This will be the first in a series of videos released by the club that will feature clips of conversations players have had with judges, police officers, city attorneys and community leaders over the last two years. This is a program the players wanted to initiate and the organization has helped facilitate.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was one of several players involved in creating a video addressed to the NFL regarding social injustice.