‘We Can Be Better’: Cowboys Issue 1st Response to Recent Social Injustice

The Cowboys on Friday released a two-minute video, the first in a series to come from the club

By David Moore | The Dallas Morning News

The Star in Frisco
The Cowboys issued their first public response to the coordinated protests taking place around the country in the form of a video.

The two-minute piece was released on the club’s website around noon Friday. It begins with the sounds of police sirens and chants of “I can’t breathe’’ growing louder in the background as the club flashes up its initial statement, line by line:

“Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness.

“Racism and hatred have to stop.

“We have to come together to change the system.’’

Dallas Cowboys, June 04, 2020.

This will be the first in a series of videos released by the club that will feature clips of conversations players have had with judges, police officers, city attorneys and community leaders over the last two years. This is a program the players wanted to initiate and the organization has helped facilitate.

