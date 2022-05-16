Steve Aoki

Watch: Steve Aoki Throws One of the Worst First Pitches Ever at Red Sox-Astros

Aoki airmailed his first pitch by a ridiculous amount

By Eric Mullin

Watch: Steve Aoki throws one of the worst first pitches ever at Red Sox-Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are bad first pitches.

And then there's what Steve Aoki did at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The famous DJ and music producer tossed out the ceremonial first pitch before Red Sox-Astros and delivered one of the worst first pitches you'll ever see at an MLB game.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite lining up behind the rubber, Aoki still airmailed it by a ridiculous amount. Next time, he should probably throw it from shallow center.

The big question is whether Aoki's first pitch was worse than 50 Cent's at a 2014 Mets game that missed extremely wide-left.

It's a close call.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Steve AokiMLBBoston Red Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us