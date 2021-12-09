college basketball

Watch: Rutgers Upsets No. 1 Purdue on Half-Court Buzzer-Beater

Rutgers picked up its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team thanks to Ron Harper Jr.'s half-court heave

By Eric Mullin

There was pandemonium in Piscataway on Thursday night.

With Rutgers holding a 67-66 lead over No. 1 Purdue in the game's final seconds, Boilermakers big man Trevion Williams banked in a go-ahead layup.

Out of timeouts and 3.4 seconds on the clock, Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. received the inbounds pass and was able to dribble just past half-court before throwing up a prayer.

And his prayer was answered, as the ball swished through the net and sent the Jersey Mike's Arena crowd into a frenzy.

The 70-68 win gave Rutgers its first-ever victory over a No. 1-ranked team. Meanwhile, Purdue was playing its first game in program history ranked No. 1.

On the heels of its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1991, Rutgers has gotten off to an ugly start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Scarlet Knights entered Thursday's contest at 4-4 with three of their losses coming to DePaul, UMass and Lafayette.

But Harper Jr. may have saved the Scarlet Knights' season with his half-court heave.

