Watch: Rams Unveil 2021 Super Bowl LVI Champions Banner

There's some new artwork hanging at the Rams House this year.

Just minutes ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Rams celebrated last season's historic run one last time. Led by now-retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and owner Stan Kroenke, the Rams unveiled their 2021 Super Bowl LVI Champions banner.

The banner will hang above the south end zone at SoFi Stadium sandwiched between the 400 sections and adjacent to the 1999 Super Bowl XXXIV Champions banner, the franchise's first championship when they were known as the St. Louis Rams.

The Rams announced that the banner will hang at SoFi Stadium for all home games in the future, but it's unknown what will happen when the Chargers play in the $5 billion dollar stadium. The Chargers will open their season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the moment the banner was unveiled and how it looks:

The #RamsHouse have a new piece of art hanging in their house! pic.twitter.com/u8Nq7lmzKX — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) September 9, 2022

Now, in the words of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Get out of your seats, stomp your feet, it's time to repeat!"