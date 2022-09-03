MLS

WATCH: MLS Player Hits Fan After Kicking Ball Into Stands, Sent Off

Dru Yearwood was not allowed by other fans to apologize for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

Dru Yearwood
Getty Images

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood was sent off in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union after kicking a ball into the stands, seemingly out of frustration, that hit a fan in the process.

In second-half stoppage time down 2-0 to Union, Yearwood was called for a foul that occurred right on the sideline, which led to him booting the ball into the stands.

Yearwood went up into the stands to try to apologize to the fan, but he was met by a fan wearing a Red Bulls jersey who gestured to him to walk away and not apologize. The fan also appeared to throw their scarf on Yearwood’s head during the moment. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The referee gave the 22-year-old midfielder a yellow card for the initial foul and a yellow for sending the ball into the audience, which resulted in a red-card send off. 

Yearwood, who came up through Southend United and Arsenal’s youth academy in England, will likely miss the next game on Sept. 10 against the New England Revolution

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccer
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us