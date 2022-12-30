College Football

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley Get Mayo Bath for Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

Locksley's Terrapins defeated NC State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration.

After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory.

Rather, he was doused in ... mayonnaise.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

After removing his big hat, Locksley got hit with even more mayo.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Brings Lack of Bowl Experience to College Football Playoff Stage

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr Officially Announces Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

Locksley isn't the first coach to be on the receiving end of a mayo bath. Last year, South Carolina's Shane Beamer agreed to the same treatment after beating North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

In their fourth season under Locksley, the Terrapins reached the eight-win mark (8-5) for the first time since 2010. They also won consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-03.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College Football
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us