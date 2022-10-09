WATCH: Josh Allen Finds Gabe Davis for 98-Yard TD in Opening Minute Vs. Steelers

The Bills’ offense came to play.

Within a minute of the opening kickoff, quarterback Josh Allen found teammate Gabe Davis over the top of the Steelers’ defense, converting what could have been a safety or potential turnover in the end zone into a thrilling 98-yard touchdown.

This tied the franchise record for longest touchdown from the line of scrimmage.

Buffalo opened the game deep in its own territory. A quick incomplete pass by Allen followed by a play for running back Devin Singletary brought up third-and-long for the offense.

Pittsburgh brought pressure into the end zone, but Allen remained composed, giving Davis time to nearly make it to the midfield logo. The Steelers’ secondary was caught watching and Davis was off to the races.

The touchdown and subsequent PAT put Buffalo up 7-0 just over a minute into the game.