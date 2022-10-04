Aaron Judge

WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing

This fan's plan to grab a piece of history did not work out

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You gotta do what you gotta do.

And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it. 

A fan at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, jumped over the railing to try to grab Judge’s homer, but they weren’t close enough and another fan ended up catching the ball:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s an video that’s more zoomed in: 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Aaron Judge

What's the Total Distance of Aaron Judge's 62 Home Runs?

New York Yankees

Teen From Hurricane-hit Florida Catches HR, Meets Yankees

The fan who jumped the railing was about nine seats away from where the ball landed, but the effort was appreciated.

On the flip side, the fan who did catch the homer, which was hit in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, was escorted away by security to have the ball authenticated, with an expected value of at least $2 million (h/t: Joe Trahan of WFAA Dallas). 

A huge decision now awaits: keep the ball, sell it or give it back to Judge

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron JudgeMLBNew York Yankees
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us