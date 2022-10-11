Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer.

During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to impersonate Irvin, sending his fellow ESPN analysts into hysterics.

Watch the clip below:

I pretty much did the entire show as the legend @michaelirvin88 Bring him is so much more fun and entertaining than being me. I’ll share more later. pic.twitter.com/qtQTKnx23P — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) October 11, 2022

Irvin, who works for NFL Network and is a frequent guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” has built up quite the media career thanks to his boisterous personality.

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said.

Foxworth continued the act when discussing Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys:

If the Cowboys can pull off an upset over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Foxworth might need to break out the Irvin impression again.