Michael Irvin

Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said

By Max Molski

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer.

During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to impersonate Irvin, sending his fellow ESPN analysts into hysterics.

Watch the clip below: 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Irvin, who works for NFL Network and is a frequent guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” has built up quite the media career thanks to his boisterous personality.

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Clubs Invited to Collect FIFA money From $209M World Cup Fund

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé Reportedly Wants Out of PSG Amid Growing Frustration

Foxworth continued the act when discussing Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys:

If the Cowboys can pull off an upset over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Foxworth might need to break out the Irvin impression again.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Michael IrvinNFLDallas CowboysESPN
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us