Baseball Hall of fame

Watch David Ortiz Receive Call From Baseball Hall of Fame

Pedro Martinez was with Ortiz when he received his call to the Hall

By Jake Levin

WATCH: David Ortiz receives call from Baseball Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

With his former Boston Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez alongside, David Ortiz received the news he'd been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Ortiz, the only player elected in 2022, received a call from the Baseball Writers Association of American shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As soon as Jack O'Connell, who made the call on behalf of the Hall of Fame, notified Ortiz that he was in, Big Papi and everyone else at his event erupted in celebration.

The celebration will continue on July 24 in Cooperstown, New York, when Ortiz becomes the 334th member enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Baseball Hall of fameMLBBoston Red SoxDavid Ortiz
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us