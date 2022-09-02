Coco Gauff

Watch Coco Gauff Clock 128 MPH Serve at US Open

Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.

By Marsha Green

Check out the highlight below

USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. open is in full swing, and the exciting storylines continue to roll in.

On Wednesday, American tennis star Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve in women's U.S. Open history during her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The 18-year-old star was shocked when she found out just how fast her serve was.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Yeah, I don't know how that happened. It didn't feel like I hit it that hard,” Gauff said.

“Sometimes I feel like when you try to hit the serve hard, it still goes fast, but that was not supposed to be that hard.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 55 mins ago

Eagles Make Moves to Try to Edge Cowboys as NFC East Favorite

TCU 1 hour ago

Horned Frogs Travel to Colorado to Kick Off Sonny Dykes Era in Fort Worth

Gauff went on to close out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse, which included six aces and 22 unreturned serves.

Gauff's serve was the fastest of this year's U.S. Open to date and the third-fastest speed in history behind Venus Williams' 129 mph serve in 2007 and Alycia Parks' effort at the same speed during last year’s U.S. Open.

Gauff came close to that speed at Wimbledon earlier this summer when she struck a 124 mph serve against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.

This article tagged under:

Coco Gaufftennisus open
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us