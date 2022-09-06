Casper Ruud

Watch Casper Ruud As He Advances to the US Open Semifinals

Norwegian Casper Ruud hit a nearly impossible shot between the legs on the run to win an impressive point in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

Norway’s Casper Ruud showed the New York crowd just how fast he is in the No. 5 seed’s quarterfinal win on Tuesday.

Ruud defeated No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 in impressive fashion under a closed Arthur Ashe Stadium roof due to heavy rain in the area.

Wherever the Italian hit the ball, Ruud was there to keep the point in play. On one point in particular in the second set, the crowd handed the 23-year-old a standing ovation: He hit a “tweener” (a shot between the legs) on the complete run to almost fully lob the 6-foot-5 Berrettini.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite not getting the ball completely over the Italian’s head, Ruud went on to win the point off of a forehand unforced error. 

“Congrats to him,” Berrettini said after the loss. “I told him, he also said he played unbelievable match. So, yeah, nothing I can say more.”

With the win, Ruud will be playing for more than just a U.S. Open title, but also a chance to be the new world No. 1. If he wins the title on Sunday, he will leave New York as the top-ranked player. He will also reach that milestone by just making it to the final if No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz loses in the quarters or semis.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 16 mins ago

Ex-Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Expected to Plead Guilty in 2021 DWI Crash

Eminem 26 mins ago

How to Watch Eminem's Appearance on ‘Hard Knocks' Season Finale

If Ruud loses to Alcaraz in the final, the Spaniard will become the new No. 1. If neither win, Rafael Nadal will reclaim the top spot. 

In the meantime, Ruud moves on to the semifinals where he will face the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov.

This article tagged under:

Casper RuudU.S. Open
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us