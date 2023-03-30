MLB

Watch: Angels' Hunter Renfroe Makes Unreal No-Look Catch in Outfield

For such a ridiculous grab, Renfroe somehow made it look smooth

By Eric Mullin

Watch: Angels' Hunter Renfroe makes unreal no-look catch vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While it's only Opening Day, the best catch of the 2023 MLB season may have already been made.

To lead off the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday, Oakland Athletics infielder Jace Peterson hit a sharp line drive to right field off Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The ball looked like it was going to drop in for an extra-base hit after right fielder Hunter Renfroe got turned around by it.

But as Renfroe's head was facing the Oakland Coliseum's right-field wall, he stuck out his glove and made an unbelievable no-look grab right before the warning track.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NCAA 2 hours ago

Who Are the Best-Ever Women's College Basketball Players?

Aaron Judge 11 hours ago

Aaron Judge Spoof ‘Arson Judge' Jersey Spotted at Yankees-Giants Game

For such a ridiculous grab, the 31-year-old veteran making his Angels debut somehow made that look smooth.

How is anyone going to top that over the next five-plus months of baseball?

Baseball season is here. Budweiser launched a baseball-themed can collection featuring 14 MLB teams. Take a look at the cans here.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBOakland AthleticsLos Angeles Angels
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us