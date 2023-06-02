Washington Mystics Take Down Dallas Wings 75-74

Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington beat Dallas.

Ariel Atkins finished with 16 points, Shakira Austin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud added 10 points and eight assists for Washington (3-2).

Satou Sabally had 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Dallas (3-2). Arike Ogunbowale also scored 18 points with six assists and Natasha Howard added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Atkins made seven straight free throws in the final minute for Washington. After she made two with 6.1 seconds left for a four-point lead, Sabally sank a long 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to get Dallas within one. The Mystics successfully inbounded it and the clock expired.