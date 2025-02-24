Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry scores 30 points as Warriors beat Mavericks

By Eric HE

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
John Hefti-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-102 on Sunday.

The Warriors have won five of six and improved to 5-1 since trading for Jimmy Butler, who made his home debut and finished with 18 points.

Golden State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first and led by as many as 23 points in the second. Butler and Curry each had 14 in the first half.

PJ Washington and Kyrie Irving scored 17 points apiece for the Mavericks.

The Warriors retired Andre Iguodala’s jersey after the game. The forward helped the Warriors win four championships and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

Takeaways

Mavericks: The short-handed Mavericks, without Anthony Davis and three of their centers, had won three straight entering Sunday but ran into a hot Warriors squad. They’ll prepare for what should be an emotional matchup Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Luka Doncic.

Warriors: Golden State is rolling coming out of the All-Star break with its second straight win of over 20 points. Jonathan Kuminga, who has been out since early January with an ankle sprain, scrimmaged Saturday and will be re-evaluated later this week.

Key moment

The Warriors added to a 17-point halftime lead with a 39-point third quarter, including a stretch of eight straight by Curry as Golden State reached the 100-point mark before the fourth.

Key stat

Butler continues to make a difference for the Warriors with his ability to get to the line. He was 8 for 8 from the line, and has attempted 55 foul shots through his first six games with the Warriors, who outscored the Mavericks 20-13 from the stripe.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Tuesday. The Warriors host the Hornets, while the Mavericks will face Doncic and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

