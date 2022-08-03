Vin Scully Fan Reveals Unearthed 1960s Footage of Legendary Broadcaster at Little League Game

In the wake of the death of Los Angeles icon Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for nearly 70 years, baseball fans from all over the region have begun sharing memories of Vin, including unearthing footage and photos from decades before.

In a Facebook group centered around news in La Habra, Bill Hopple shared footage of Vin Scully from the 1960s taken by his father.

The footage, taken from an 8mm film in 1960 and transferred to a DVD later, shows a young, sunglass-wearing Scully in a sharp-looking suit.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

He attended opening day of La Habra Little League.

Roy Campanella, who played catch for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, was also captured on camera throwing the first pitch.

Bill Hopple Jr. can be seen in the video getting his glove signed by Scully.

The family shared that after this event, the little league team went on to win a national title.

Scully died Tuesday at age 94 at his home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, according to the team.

Scully called Dodgers games for 67 seasons in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He is the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history.

You can read more from fans who have shared their personal stories of the Dodgers legend here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

No Fields Found.