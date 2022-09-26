Vikings Vs. Saints How to Watch, Stream NFL Week 4 From London

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022.

The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.

The Vikings and Saints have plenty of history against one another in recent history. Drew Brees and the Saints got the better of Brett Favre and the Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship Game as they went on to win their only Super Bowl. Eight years later, the Vikings beat the Saints in the divisional round thanks to “The Minneapolis Miracle.” Their most recent matchup came on Christmas Day in 2020 with Alvin Kamara scoring six touchdowns in a 52-33 Saints win.

Minnesota is 2-1 on the season after earning a come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. New Orleans, on the other hand, dropped its second straight game with a road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Will fans in London be treated to another Vikings-Saints classic on Sunday? Here’s everything to know about the matchup.

When is the Vikings vs. Saints game in London?

The Vikings’ Week 4 matchup against the Saints will be played on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What time is the Vikings vs. Saints game in London?

Football fans will get their first early start to an NFL Sunday this week.

Kickoff time for Vikings-Saints is set for 2:30 p.m. local time, which is 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch Vikings vs. Saints in London

Vikings-Saints will air on NFL Network.

How to stream Vikings vs. Saints live online

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL Network app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

What are the odds for Vikings vs. Saints in London?

The Vikings are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Saints in London, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Over/under: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -135, Saints +115

Are the Vikings or Saints the home team in London?

Sunday’s matchup will count as one of the Saints’ nine regular-season home games, while it is one of the Vikings’ eight regular-season away games.

NFL scheduling guarantees that every team will “host” an international showdown as one of its home games at least once every eight years.

What is the weather forecast for Vikings vs. Saints in London?

Precipitation could play a role in Vikings-Saints. Forecasts predict a 90% chance of rain on Sunday with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

