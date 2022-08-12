NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive for COVID, Out Vs. Raiders

Cousins must isolate for at least five days following the positive test

By Eric Mullin

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday.

Cousins will miss the Vikings' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The news comes after Cousins was sent home from practice on Thursday due to illness. Cousins is experiencing minimal symptoms, according to O'Connell.

As per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Cousins must isolate for at least five days following his positive test.

The veteran QB missed the Vikings' Week 17 matchup with the Green Bay Packers last season due to COVID-19. He also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during last year's training camp as an unvaccinated close contact of fellow quarterback Kellen Mond, who had tested positive.

O'Connell did not say who would start in place of Cousins versus Las Vegas, but noted that both veteran Sean Mannion and the second-year-pro Mond would "play a ton."

The Vikings' next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 against the San Francisco 49ers.

