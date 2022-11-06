Justin Jefferson

Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups

The Vikings star sported some over the top shades in Washington

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts.

The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.

Check out the unique eyewear Jefferson warmed up in on Sunday:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans were quick to call back to “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” the 2003 movie that featured similar shades:

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

MLB Free Agency

MLB Free Agents 2022-23: Top 25 Players Potentially Available

tennis

Danish Teenager Holger Rune Stuns Novak Djokovic to Win Paris Masters

While the sunglasses are associated with “Spy Kids,” similar designs have been seen in sports before. Sprinter Ato Boldon from Trinidad and Tobago turned heads when he rocked Oakley over the top sunglasses at the 2000 Sydney Olympics:

The sunglasses aren’t only an interesting look – they’re an expensive one. Oakley listed its Over The Top sunglasses at $2,000 and resales of similar models are listed for over $1,000 on eBay.

When you’ve set NFL records like Jefferson has, the sunglasses are a luxury he can afford.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Justin JeffersonNFLMinnesota Vikings
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us