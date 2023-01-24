Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka Sports PSG Kit After QF Win at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka wore a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. kit after her quarterfinal win in support of striker Kylian Mbappé

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Victoria Azarenka had a unique way to celebrate her fifth win at the 2023 Australian Open after defeating No. 3 American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Russian rocked a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. kit on court, supporting star striker Kylian Mbappé, who made history by scoring five goals against Pays de Casse in the French Cup on Monday.

"5-5 for Mbappé is pretty remarkable," Azarenka said after her quarterfinal win.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

She was then asked which performance she was more impressed with, hers or PSG's 7-0 win.

"They didn't play that great of a team, so I'll take mine," she responded.

Azarenka has proven to be an avid soccer fan. The former world No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and said she was able to fulfill a "life[long] dream" getting to watch Argentina star Lionel Messi lead La Albiceleste in his team's first group stage match against Saudi Arabia in November.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys

Here We Are Again: Newy Recaps Dallas Cowboys' Latest Playoff Loss

NBA

Brother of Nuggets Star Michael Porter Jr. Arrested After Fatal Crash

The 24-year-old Mbappé's five goals on Monday set a new record as he became the first player in club history to score that many goals in a match.

As for Azarenka, she returns to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in a decade and will face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Australian OpentennisKylian Mbappe
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us