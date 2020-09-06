Cowboys

Veteran DB Carr Returns to Cowboys on Practice Squad

Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr is back with the Dallas Cowboys as a member of their practice squad

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Brandon Carr (24) intercepts the football thrown by Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 9, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The Ravens defeated the Bills, 47-3.
Icon Sportswire

Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr has returned to the Dallas Cowboys as a member of their practice squad after starting every game the past 12 NFL seasons.

Carr, who played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, was among 14 players the Cowboys signed to their practice squad Sunday.

Before the Ravens, the 34-year-old defensive back Carr played five seasons for Dallas from 2012-16, after beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2008-11. He has 702 tackles and 21 interceptions in 192 games, starting all 16 games every season he has played in the NFL.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Novak Djokovic 2 hours ago

Djokovic Out of US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Cowboys 2 hours ago

Cowboys Players Ponder Kneeling During National Anthem

Practice squads were expanded from 10 to 16 players this season, with up to six of those able to have any number of accrued seasons and able to make $12,000 a week. Two practice squad players each week can be promoted to the 53-man active roster and then move back to the practice squad the following week without going through waivers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us