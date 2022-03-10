UTA Women's Basketball Team Headed to NCAA Tournament

The UT Arlington Lady Mavs are going dancing for the first time in 15 years.

"Every single person was smiling, we were all laughing, some of us were making Tik Toks, we were looking at the trophy, taking pictures," said UT Arlington senior guard Terryn Milton.

An unforgettable moment for the senior-heavy UT Arlington women's basketball team as they clinched the Sun Belt Conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"All those emotions, all the hard work, all the bumps in the road, the highs and lows, it all paid off," said UT Arlington women's basketball coach Shereka Wright. "To see everybody jump, tears just kind of fell. But they were tears of joy. I'm just so happy for this program."

Hoping this March Madness appearance helps create a foundation and expectation for future lady Mavs teams.

"Knowing we could do that, that's a long way away in 2007," said UT Arlington junior forward Starr Jacobs. "It feels good to have changed the program."

But before that legacy is finalized, UTA still has work to do, waiting to find out their first-round NCAA tournaments opponent, and dreaming about what that moment in March Madness will be like.

"I just want them to take it all in," said Wright. "Are they going to be nervous? Absolutely. They should be. But come Sunday, when the selection show comes, I want them to take it all in. Live in the moment. You don't get these memories back. You live in the moment and just enjoy every bit about it."