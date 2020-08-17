UT Drum Major Says She Won't Lead ‘The Eyes of Texas' When Football Returns

Ally Morales is preparing for her second year as the Longhorn Band drum major, but she has already made her decision clear: She will no longer conduct the school’s fight song, “The Eyes of Texas,” due to its racist history, which came to light in June.

No matter when they return to the stands after the pandemic, Morales and other band members say the song represents something they no longer feel comfortable promoting.

“It’s not ultimately about the song, it’s about ingrained, institutionalized racism that frankly, in invisible form, takes the image of a school song,” Morales said. “Removing our alma mater is the first step to realizing the oppression that the Black students face on campus and off-campus.”

