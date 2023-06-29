Major League Cricket

UT Dallas student drafted to Major League Cricket team

UTD Junior Ali Sheikh will make his debut on July 13

By Sara Hummadi

A student at the University of Texas at Dallas was drafted into one of America's first-ever Major League Cricket teams.

UTD Junior Ali Sheikh will play for the Las Vegas Knight Riders, who go head-to-head against the Texas Super Kings on July 13.

This game, held in the new 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium, will mark the start of the first-ever professional cricket league in the U.S.

Sheikh was drafted in the sixth round in March. There are 19 cricket matches in the season, with the first seven games played at Grand Prairie Stadium.

