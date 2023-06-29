UT Dallas student drafted to Major League Cricket team

A student at the University of Texas at Dallas was drafted into one of America's first-ever Major League Cricket teams.

UTD Junior Ali Sheikh will play for the Las Vegas Knight Riders, who go head-to-head against the Texas Super Kings on July 13.

Young gun, Ali Sheikh, is ready to shine in purple & gold 💜 💛



💭 Will we see Ali take the field during the first-ever match of #MajorLeagueCricket when the @LA_KnightRiders go head-to-head with the @TexasSuperKings?! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/lkcJDsT7KN — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 24, 2023

This game, held in the new 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium, will mark the start of the first-ever professional cricket league in the U.S.

Sheikh was drafted in the sixth round in March. There are 19 cricket matches in the season, with the first seven games played at Grand Prairie Stadium.

You can purchase tickets for the season or individual games here.